Ghazipur border: Delhi Police fixes nails on ground near protesting site

The Delhi Police has fixed nails on the ground near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border, one of the centre point of farmers protest which has been continuing for over 2 months now. The farmers unions have stand firm on their demand of repealing the 3 farm laws while the government has said the resolution to this can only be found through dialogue. After various rounds of talks with the farmers, the government has shown its intent of making amendments in the existing laws and have also put forward the proposal to hold the new reforms for 1.5 years, but farmer leaders have remained adamant to their demands.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited the Ghazipur border and took a stock of the security arrangements. He addressed the Delhi Police personnel deployed in the area and appreciated the hard work done by them.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the three borders -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri -- and barricades, boulders, and barbed wires have come up as additional forces make ther way there amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the protest from Punjab, Haryana and western UP.

Image Source : PTI Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centres farm reform laws, in New Delhi.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at border areas which has resulted in massive traffic snarls in the capital. The Delhi Police have registered a total of 44 cases in the farmers' protest till now and a total of 122 people have been arrested.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, till 11 p.m. on Tuesday, in the wake of farmers' protest. Nearby 250 Twitter accounts have also been suspended.

