  Ghaziabad police busts illegal arms racket, recoveres large number of illegal pistols, rifles

The Ghaziabad police under the supervision of SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, is cracking down on criminals by launching a series of operations. In a latest development, the Ghaziabad police has blown open a racket of supplying illegal arms on demand.

Published on: August 10, 2020 15:03 IST
Ghaziabad police has also arrested 2 people involved in the illegal supplying of arms — Umardeen, and Gayur.

The weapons recovered included pistols and rifles. 

The team which carried out the operation has been awarded prize money of Rs 20,000.

Earlier, in another operation, the Ghaziabad police cracked down on criminals overnight. Several vehicles were also seized for violating the law. 

