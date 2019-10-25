Image Source : PTI German Chancellor Merkel arriving on November 1 for talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is arriving in India on November 1 for the the fifth biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). She will be accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries of her government, as well as a high-powered business delegation.

Under the IGC format, the counterpart ministers from both the countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported at the IGC to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merkel.

The two Leaders will have separate engagements with CEOs and business leaders from both the countries, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Merkel will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding.

The two Leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner of India.

During the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development and energy, and explore the possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.