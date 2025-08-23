Gaza donation racket busted in Gujarat: Syrian national held for collecting funds by posing as war victim A tip-off that a gang from Gaza was fraudulently soliciting funds by posing as victims of the conflict in Gaza, revealed a larger syndicate collecting donations by impersonating themselves as war-torn people.

Ahmedabad :

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has busted a syndicate operating countrywide by duping people on the pretext of seeking donations for the war-torn people in Gaza. The revelation came after the arrest of a 23-year-old Syrian national who allegedly posed as a resident of Gaza and collected donations from mosques across states in India, including in Gujarat.

The accused, identified as Ali Medhat Alzahr, claimed to be involved in livestock rearing and was residing at Regal Residency Hotel in Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, on a tourist visa.

Collecting funds for Gazans, but using to fund lifestyle

According to officials, the Crime Branch acted on a private tip-off that a gang from Gaza was fraudulently soliciting funds by posing as victims of the conflict in Gaza. Upon investigation, Ali was found visiting different mosques in Ahmedabad, claiming to be from Gaza and appealing for donations. Instead of using the money for relief work, he allegedly spent it on a luxurious lifestyle.

During interrogation, Ali pretended to know only Arabic. Authorities also discovered injury marks on his chest, which he claimed were war wounds. However, investigators suspect this was part of his ploy to gain sympathy and credibility.

Others involved in Gaza donation racket

Ali further revealed that several others were involved in the same scheme and are currently absconding. The individuals identified include:

Zakaria, son of Haitham Alzahr, resident of Damas, Al-Maliha, Syria (Passport No. N011697844) Ahmed Ohed Ahbash, resident of Damascus, Syria (Passport No. N00073073) Yusuf Khalid Alzahr, resident of Damascus, Syria (Passport No. N02039481)

Authorities believe these individuals went underground as soon as Ali was detained. A manhunt is underway to trace them.

Financial trail and international links

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ali used some of the donations for personal luxury and allegedly transferred funds through hawala channels. Officials are probing the source and end-use of the collected funds. It has also come to light that the group initially gathered in Lebanon before arriving in India.

Ali has been taken into custody and is being interrogated by multiple agencies. He is likely to face deportation and blacklisting for violating visa norms. The authenticity of the passports held by his associates is under scrutiny, and authorities are investigating whether the gang has any links to illegal activities or terror financing.

The case underscores concerns about fraudulent fundraising under the guise of humanitarian aid and its potential misuse. Further investigation is ongoing to trace the network’s operations across Indian cities and determine how the collected money was intended to be used.