Andhra Pradesh: 14 taken to hospital after gas leak at milk dairy unit in Chittoor

At least 14 people were taken to a hospital following an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on Thursday. According to the officials, the incident was reported at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal. Commenting on the gas leak incident, Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said the information regarding the gas leak was received at nearly 5 pm.

"We got the information that ammonia gas leaked at Hatson company milk process unit near Putalapattu at around 5 pm. 14 labourers who were working in that shift are brought to the hospital here in Chittoor. Among them, 3 people are serious and probably will be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati," Gupta was quoted as saying.

"All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday," he said.

Meanwhile, the gas has been contained at the dairy, Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District said.

