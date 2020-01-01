Image Source : FILE At 1.5 degree Celsius, Ganganagar coldest in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Ganganagar was recorded as the coldest recorded place in the state at 1.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Jaisalmer, Pilani, Bikaner, Sikar and Barmer recorded minimum temperatures of 2.7, 2.9, 3.4, 4 and 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT Department said.

Night temperatures in Jaipur, Kota, Dabok and Jodhpur were 6, 7.5, 7.6 and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The weather office has predicted light rains at a few places in eastern parts of the state during the next 48 hours.