Ganesh Visarjan: Mumbaikars will have to book a slot online this year

Coronavirus pandemic has begun to have an impact on the festive season. As Ganeshotsav comes closer, authorities in Maharashtra are gearing up to ensure the crowds don't gather in large numbers. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated Ganeshotsav Mandals and citizens to book a slot for visarjan online. BMC has started a website for the same purpose.

Devotees and Ganeshotsav mandals will have to book their slot on shreeganeshvisarjan.com

If anyone wants to carry out Ganesh visarjan, they will have to specify date, time and place. BMC will then scrutinise the applications and allot slots.

Each year, about 50 lakh people come out on the day of Ganesh Visarjan. However, BMC has made strict guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines and proposed measures are aimed at limiting crowd.

Mumbai continues to be the biggest hotspot of coronavirus pandemic in the country. In Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for the most number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Out of the 6,68,220 active coronavirus cases in the country 19,314 are in Mumbai alone.

