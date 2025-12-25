Gadkari recalls meeting Hamas leader Haniyeh in Iran day before his assassination: 'I was shocked' Gadkari said he went to Tehran in July last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has recalled his meeting with slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh ahead of the latter’s assassination in Iran. During his address at a book launch event on Tuesday, Gadkari said he went to Tehran in July last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gadkari said global leaders and dignitaries had gathered at a five-star hotel in Tehran ahead of the inauguration and Haniyeh caught his attention as he was not representing any country.

"Leaders from various nations were in attendance, but one figure who wasn’t a head of state was Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. I met him there after seeing him arrive at the swearing-in ceremony alongside the Iranian President and the Chief Justice," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister recalled the next day of the event when he was woken up by the Iranian ambassador to India, only to be informed that Haniyeh had been killed.

“I came back to my hotel after the swearing-in event was over, but around 4 am, the Iranian ambassador to India came to me and said we had to leave. I asked him what happened, to which he replied that the Hamas chief had been assassinated. I was shocked,” he added.

Haniyeh's assassination amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Ismail Haniyeh, 62‑year‑old senior Hamas leader, was killed in an airstrike in Iran on July 31, 2024. He became a top target for Israel after the Hamas’ unexpected October 7 offensive.

According to statements from the militant group, Haniyeh was struck at his Tehran residence shortly after attending the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president.

In a video released just hours after the October 7 attacks, Haniyeh was shown leading prayers with other senior Hamas officials and expressing gratitude for the operation’s outcome.