Fresh cloudburst in Himachal: 58 roads closed, IMD says heavy rains to continue till August 20

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh led to the closure of 58 roads.

Amid incessant rains in the past few days, a fresh cloudburst in the Takloch area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Friday damaged a 30-metre stretch of road, a senior official told news agency PTI. The IMD has also issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 10 of Himachal Pradesh's 12 districts till August 20 even as showers in parts of the state led to the closure of 58 roads.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said said that there are no reports of any casualty and a team led by the subdivisional magistrate has been rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

He added thaatr the National Highway 5 has been blocked and Kinnaur district is cut off from Shimla after the road near the Negulsari sliding point caved in.

The IMD said that the wet spell in the state is likely to continue till August 22. The weather office also warned of low-flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur districts till Saturday and cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

58 roads closed in Himachal amid heavy rains

The National Highway 707 between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district was among the 58 roads closed due to rain on Friday, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Nineteen roads are closed in Shimla, 14 in Mandi, 12 in Kangra, eight in Kullu, three in Kinnaur and one each in Sirmaur and Lahaul & Spiti districts, it added. The rainfall also disrupted 31 power and four water supply schemes.

Dalhousie records highest rainfall at 62 mm

Since Thursday evening, Dalhousie recorded the highest rainfall at 62 mm, followed by Palampur (56 mm), Kandaghat 936.6 mm), Ghamroor (35.6 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (32 mm), Kangra (28.2 mm), Guler (23.8 mm) and Dharamshala (17.8 mm).

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit this monsoon stood at 23 per cent till Friday with the state receiving 397.9 mm rain against an average of 513.5 mm.

The officials said 120 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,129 crore between June 27 and Friday.

Keylong in Lahaul & Spiti district was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh with a night temperature of 10. 7 degrees Celsius while Una was the hottest, recording a maximum temperature of 36. 4 degrees.

(With inputs from PTI)