Andhra Pradesh cabinet implements free gas cylinder scheme across state.

Andhra Pradesh news: The cabinet of Andhra Pradesh today (October 30) implemented a free gas cylinder scheme across the state. As per CMO reports, the free gas cylinder scheme, one of the 'Super Six' promises, has been implemented across the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu handed over the subsidy amount to representatives of Hindustan Petroleum (HP), Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The state government has released funds for the Deepam-2 scheme.

Under the 'Super Six' promises made by the coalition government before the elections, the state will bear the cost of three gas cylinders per year, the funds for which will be directly distributed to petroleum companies by CM Chandrababu Naidu, CMO added.