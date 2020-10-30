France Muhammad cartoon row: Protests in Bhopal against French president Macron

Image Source : PTI Activists demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron over his controversial remarks on Islam, at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal

Members of the Muslim community on Thursday protested at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government asked the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against "anti-Muslim" stand of that country's regime.

He accused Macron of supporting offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and intentionally hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

The beheading earlier this month of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class has ignited anew a debate over such depictions, considered blasphemous by Muslims.

