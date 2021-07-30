Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 4 held for online cricket betting in UP's Kanpur.

Four persons have been arrested and an online cricket betting racket busted in Kanpur district.

The crime branch arrested four bookies from the Shyam Nagar area in Chakeri on Thursday evening. The police also seized over Rs 7 lakh, seven mobile phones, a ledger register and other documents.

According to the police, the four were accepting bets on the T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka played in Colombo's Premadasa stadium on Thursday.

DCP Crime Salman Taj Patil said they received information that a group of men, including Sumit Anand of Shyam Nagar, Harshit Agarwal of Rail Bazar, Ankit Asthana of Babupurwa and Sandeep Kanaujia of New Labour Colony, were taking bets on the cricket match.

A team led by sub-inspectors Vijay Darshan Sharma and Sunit Sharma of Crime branch raided the house of Sumit Anand in the Shyam Nagar area of Chakeri on Thursday evening and arrested the four.

"We have recovered cash over Rs 7 lakh, seven mobile phones, a ledger register and other documents from the spot. The arrested persons used to send online links on the Internet to play 'satta'," the DCP said.

The police have lodged a case against the four under the relevant sections of the IPC and Gambling Act.

