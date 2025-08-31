Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as ex-MLA in Rajasthan Jagdeep Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998, received a pension as a former legislator until July 2019. It was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension as a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, officials said. Dhankhar represented Rajasthan's Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998. He had received a pension as a former legislator until July 2019, and it was discontinued after he was appointed the governor of West Bengal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar entitled to Rs 42,000 pension per month

After stepping down as Vice President on July 21, Dhankhar has submitted a fresh application to the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat for the restoration of his pension as a former MLA, officials confirmed. The secretariat has begun the process, and the pension will be effective from the date his resignation as Vice President was formally accepted.

In Rajasthan, former MLAs are entitled to a minimum pension of Rs 35,000 per month for one term, with increments for additional terms and age. Beneficiaries above 70 receive a 20 per cent increase. At 74, Dhankhar is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 42,000, officials added.

Dhankhar is entitled to three pensions

Meanwhile, officials said that Dhankhar is eligible for three pensions — as a former Vice-President, ex-MP, and former Rajasthan MLA.

However, there are no pensionary benefits attached to his tenure as West Bengal Governor. Instead, he is entitled to a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 towards secretarial staff.

As a one-term MP, Dhankhar will receive Rs 45,000 per month in pension, in addition to other allowances. His pension as Vice-President amounts to nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, along with a Type-8 bungalow and staff support including a personal secretary, an additional personal secretary, a personal assistant, a physician, a nursing officer, and four attendants.

In the event of a former Vice-President's death, their spouse is eligible for a smaller Type-7 residence.

Dhankhar's surprise resignation

In a surprise move, Dhankhar stepped down as the vice-president on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon session, citing health grounds.

The move triggered speculation, with the Congress saying it was "totally unexpected" and there was "far more to it than what met the eye". The Congress claimed there were "far deeper reasons" for Dhankhar's resignation than the health reasons cited by him, saying his resignation spoke highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.

While Dhankhar cited health issues as the ground for his resignation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she believed the former governor's condition was "absolutely fine". In a cryptic remark, the Trinamool Congress chief hinted that there could be more to the development than what met the eye. "Let us watch. He is a healthy man. I think his health is absolutely fine," she said.

Some sources also said that Dhankhar accepting an Opposition-backed move to remove Justice Yashwant Verma after the recovery of massive cash from his Delhi residence in March may have triggered the chain of events that led to his sudden resignation.

