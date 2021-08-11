Wednesday, August 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Former BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk in Telangana's Medak

Former BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk in Telangana's Medak

According to the SP of Medak district, "In the early hours of a day, few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car. After receiving information about the fire, we have noticed that Srinivas' body was lying in the car's trunk." 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Medak Published on: August 11, 2021 13:15 IST
Former BJP leader, bjp leader dead, bjp leader death, burnt car trunk, Telangana, Medak district, l
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE.

Ex-BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk in Telangana's Medak. 

 

 

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Vice-president and businessman, V Srinivas Prasad was found dead in his burnt car's trunk on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Medak district, "In the early hours of a day, few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car. After receiving information about the fire, we have noticed that Srinivas' body was lying in the car's trunk. The accused have set Srinivas along with his car on fire," said Chandana Deepti IPS.

As the probe is still on, the corpse has been shifted to the local government hospital for Post Mortem Examination. A case has been registered under 302 IPC. Further information is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Telangana govt bus catches fire in Jangaon, no injuries reported

Also Read: Telangana: 7 killed as two cars collide in Nagarkurnool district

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X