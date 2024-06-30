FORDA delegation meets Health Minister Nadda to discuss NEET-PG exam postponement concerns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss their concerns regarding medical education, with a particular focus on the postponement of the NEET-PG exam. According to a statement, the FORDA delegation met the minister on Saturday. During the meeting, FORDA emphasized the importance of promptly announcing the new exam dates and conducting the exams transparently and efficiently. The primary focus of the discussion was the postponement of the NEET-PG exam.

The NEET-PG, which was scheduled to be held on June 23, was postponed a night before the entrance exam, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams. In the statement, FORDA said Nadda assured the delegation that his ministry and the government are committed to the welfare of students and are determined to improve the current system.

Issues raised by delegation

The reasons behind the postponement of NEET-PG are being addressed and fresh dates for the exam will be announced soon, the health minister told the FORDA delegation.

The delegation also raised other significant issues pending resolution since before the Lok Sabha elections and Nadda assured them that further meetings would be held to address these matters.

The FORDA delegation included its President Dr Aviral Mathur, General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Pandey, Dr Gautam Sharma (RML), Dr Sarada (LHMC), Dr Bharani, Dr Ayush (VMMC and SJH), and Dr Meet Ghonia (NITRD).

Education Minister on NEET-PG exam

Earlier on Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the new schedule for NEET-PG will be announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) within the next two days. Notably, NEET-PG was among the exams cancelled last week as a pre-emptive measure amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive tests. The comments by Pradhan come a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced revised dates for three exams which were cancelled. The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) which was cancelled a day after being conducted on June 18 after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised, will now be conducted from August 21 to September 4.

