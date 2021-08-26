Focus should be on vaccinating everyone, booster can wait: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria says Covid booster doses can wait

AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria has called for focusing on vaccinating as many people as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19. He suggested that importance should be given to high-risk groups and booster doses can wait for now.

"I think we should focus on vaccinating those who have not been vaccinated till now, especially the high-risk group. Still many healthcare workers, many elderly and those with comorbidities have not been vaccinated, and they are the ones who have a chance of having more severe disease and dying because of COVID-19," he said on Wednesday.

He said that instead of exploring the idea of booster doses, "if the focus is on giving vaccines to those who will benefit from it, we may be able to save lives."

"So I think the issue should be to vaccinate as many individuals as possible, rather than going in for three shots, four shots and trying different things, I think, let's stick to what we know right now, and focus on vaccinating as many people as we can," he said.

He added that enough data was not yet available to show the need for booster dose right now in the country.

"I don't think we have enough data to show that there is a need for a booster right now, remember antibodies are not the only way of giving protection," he said.

Guleria also said that Sero Survey suggested that there may not be as many coronavirus cases in a likely third Covid wave if vaccinations continue in strength.

Till now the country has administered over 60 crore Covid-19 vaccines.

