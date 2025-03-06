Flight services from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad, Port Blair to start from March 30: Check timings, other details The new routes are expected to enhance travel convenience for passengers, reducing transit times and providing seamless connectivity to these key destinations, as per a statement by the Odisha CMO.

Direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair are set to begin from March 30, the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday. The new routes aim to enhance connectivity and provide travelers with more convenient travel options, it added.

"Aviation Bonanza for #Bhubaneswar! Sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as new flights to Ghaziabad (Hindon) and Port Blair take off shortly under the #NewDestinationPolicy—boosting tourism, trade and seamless connectivity," the CMO posted on X.

Highlighting Odisha’s progress, the CMO added, "With Viksit Odisha in motion, the state takes a bold leap toward a more connected future, driving economic growth and enriching cultural exchanges." Air India Express will operate the services.

Check timings

According to the schedule, the flight from Hindon will depart at 9:20 am and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 11:45 am. The return flight will leave the Odisha capital at 12:15 pm and reach Hindon at 2:30 pm. Similarly, the flight to Port Blair will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10:35 am and arrive at 12:55 am. On the return journey, it will take off from Port Blair at 1:25 am and land here at 3:35 am.

Kolkata-Hindon flight services

Earlier on March 1, Air India Express launched direct flight service from Kolkata to Hindon airport in Uttar Pradesh, an airline release said. The maiden flight on the Kolkata–Hindon route landed at Hindon in 9.30 am, it said. The Kolkata to Hindon flight will operate daily, while the Hindon to Kolkata flights will operate six days a week except Saturdays. The airline said it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu and Kolkata. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated Air India Express' services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

