Thursday, May 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 5 of family killed after motorcycle collided with car in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5 of family killed after motorcycle collided with car in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Three occupants of the car also suffered injuries in the accident and were admitted to a local hospital, they said.

PTI PTI
Hoshiarpur Published on: May 06, 2021 18:51 IST
Five killed, road accident, death in road accident, motorcycle, collision, car, Punjab,Hoshiarpur

Five of family killed in road crash in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

Five members of a family, including three children, died on the spot when their motorcycle collided head on with a car in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, police said.

Three occupants of the car also suffered injuries in the accident and were admitted to a local hospital, they said.

The accident took place near Jaitpur village when the motorcycle rider failed to notice the four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction while overtaking another vehicle, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar (27), his wife Kamaldeep Kaur and three children Ishika, Ananya and Mishu.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chabbewal, Pardeep Kumar said the bodies have been sent to a hospital in Hoshiarpur for autopsy.

Also Read: Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in Jabalpur

Also Read: Four killed, seven injured in road accident in UP's Azamgarh

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X