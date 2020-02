Massive fire breaks out in HDFC Bank ATM in Greater Noida; cash charred A massive fire broke out at an ATM of the HDFC bank in Greater Noida on Friday. The incident is said to have caused due to a short circuit. A number of fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The incident took place in Tugalpur area.

