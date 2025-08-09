Fire engulfs Kosmos Hospital building in Delhi; rescue ops on As many as eight fire engines from the fire department were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

New Delhi:

A massive engulfed the building of Kosmos Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar. As many as eight fire engines from the fire department were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The incident came months after a massive blaze was reported at Sumitra Hospital in Noida’s Sector 35. As per reports, the cause of fire was a short circuit in the computer equipment. The affected room was locked when the incident took place.

The fire was brought under control within an hour with the help of six fire engines and hydraulic platforms from the fire safety department. As thick smoke reached the first and second floors, over 25 patients were safely evacuated and moved to a secure location.