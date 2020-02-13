Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Samta Nagar; 9 injured

A fire broke out in the Mumbai's Samta Nagar area on Wednesday late night and nine people have been injured so far. The fire was caused due to short circuit. A few minutes after the fire broke out, a cylinder exploded in the house causing severe damage to the property.

The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The fire brigade had reached the spot and doused the fire soon after it broke out and the damage was prevented.

(With inputs from ANI)

