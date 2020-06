Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in godown of auto parts company in Greater Noida

A fire broke out at a godown of an auto parts company on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, fire tenders at the spot and fire fighting operations underway. No casualties reported.

Greater Noida: A fire broke out at godown of an auto parts company, today morning. Fire tenders at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/COUmzaDO2l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2020

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

