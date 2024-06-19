Fire breaks out at warehouse in Jaipur's residential area | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jairpur building catches fire

A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Raghu Vihar area, Jaipur on Wednesday. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze in the warehouse which engulfed the building and also damaged nearby houses. No casualty has been reported.

"The house owner has a business of paints and there was a stock of chemicals in the house due to which the fire spread rapidly. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames," police said.