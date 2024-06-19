Fire breaks out at warehouse in Jaipur's residential area | VIDEO
The warehouse that caught the flame was filled with the stock of chemicals and paints. The house owner, who was a business, used a room in the building to stock chemical items due to which the fire spread rapidly.
A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Raghu Vihar area, Jaipur on Wednesday. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze in the warehouse which engulfed the building and also damaged nearby houses. No casualty has been reported.
"The house owner has a business of paints and there was a stock of chemicals in the house due to which the fire spread rapidly. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames," police said.
Fire breaks out at iconic 'Hollong Bungalow' in Bengal
In another similar incident that happened on Tuesday, the popular 'Hollong Bungalow' in West Bengal's Alipurduar district caught fire. There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 9 pm on Tuesday at the popular tourist lodge located inside the Jaldapara National Park, they said.
Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said.
The extent of damage to the property was not yet known. "The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic examination… We have not received any report of injury or death or immediate threat to the wildlife in the surrounding area," Roy said.