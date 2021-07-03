Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Rohini, cause unknown

Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2021 11:37 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

A fire broke out at a house in the city's Rohini area on Saturday morning, following which four people were rescued.

A fire broke out at a house in the city's Rohini area on Saturday morning, following which four people were rescued, Delhi Fire Service officials said. The blaze was brought under control but during the fire-fighting operations, a fireman also got injured, they said.

"A call about the fire in Budh Vihar area in Rohini was received around 6.00 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was brought under control very quickly. Four people were rescued and shifted to a hospital," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

