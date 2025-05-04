Ferozepur cantonment conducts 30-minute blackout drill amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions A blackout drill was conducted in Ferozepur Cantonment amid rising India-Pakistan tensions to test emergency preparedness following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a full-scale blackout drill was carried out on Sunday night at the Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab. The exercise, held from 9:00 PM to 9:30 PM, was conducted under the directive of the Station Commander and the President of the Cantonment Board to test emergency preparedness.

The mock blackout was implemented across the entire Cantonment area, with residents instructed to ensure total darkness — including turning off inverters, generators, or any external light sources. Security officials made prior announcements via loudspeakers, requesting public cooperation and alertness.

Gurjant Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ferozepur Cantonment Police Station, confirmed that the drill proceeded as planned. “All lights were switched off from 9 to 9:30 PM as per senior officers’ orders. Vehicles with headlights on were asked to switch them off. Police remain fully alert, and deployment has been made at all major junctions,” he said.

The blackout exercise comes amid rising national security concerns after a devastating terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives. The attack, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based militant groups, has triggered serious diplomatic and military responses from New Delhi.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Following the discussions, the armed forces were given complete operational freedom to respond to the terror strike as they saw fit.

Sources indicate that India has initiated several strategic and diplomatic steps against Pakistan, including suspension of visas, closure of borders, trade restrictions, airspace bans, and the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Diplomatic staff on both sides have also been scaled down.

Though officials have not confirmed any immediate military response, speculation continues to build regarding the potential for a targeted operation, similar to India’s previous actions in response to cross-border terrorism.

The blackout drill in Ferozepur is being seen as a part of larger national security measures to enhance preparedness and resilience in the event of further escalation.

