Image Source : PTI Farmers in no mood to relent! Build concrete structures, waterproof tents at protest sites

Farmers seating on protest at Tikri border built concrete structures and covered all the tents with waterproof plastic sheets following rains in Delhi-NCR. Farmers brought big bamboo sticks, iron rods at protest sites with hundreds of waterproof tarpaulin sheets to cover the tents. Also, a mega tent is also being set up at the centre stage from where the leaders address the protesters every day.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been receiving intermittent rains for the past three days.

As sporadic rains continued in Delhi, many tents at Singhu border where farmers have been staying since November 26 last year collapsed, while some started leaking. Also, many of tents had to be dismantled and re-erected.

On Tuesday, farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws had deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.

Last week, the government agreed to exclude farmers from penal provisions of the Air Quality Management ordinance and to not pursue the draft Electricity Bill.

Interacting through Facebook on Tuesday, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSSC) leader Avik Saha said the government claimed that 50 per cent of demands of farmers have been met, but repeal of the farm laws has been a primary demand since day one.

