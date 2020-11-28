Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
  Protesting Punjab farmers hold meet; heavy security at Singhu border | LIVE
Protesting Punjab farmers hold meet; heavy security at Singhu border | LIVE

On Friday, the Delhi government had welcomed the protesting farmers as their "guests" and had made elaborate arrangements for their food, drinking water and shelter.

New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2020 9:38 IST
farmers protest live updates
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Police clash with agitating farmers, who had gathered at Singhu border as part of their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov 27, 2020.

Farmer leaders from Punjab on Saturday held a meet to decide their next course of action. The meeting began at nearly 8:15 am today. On Friday, the Delhi government had welcomed the protesting farmers as their "guests" and had made elaborate arrangements for their food, drinking water and shelter. The development came after thousands of farmers had gathered at various entry points into the national capital and were later allowed in to hold a peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground against the central farm laws. Commenting on today's plan, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill said, "Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also welcomed the Union government's decision allowing farmers to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation. More farmers from Punjab are on their way to Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. A number of women are also part of the protesters and are headed towards Delhi in tractor trolleys and other vehicles.

The farmers are protesting against the three new laws that deregulate sale of farm produce. They say this will dismantle the minimum support price (system).

 

Live updates :Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 28, 2020 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Security deployment at Tikri border in Delhi

    Delhi: Security deployment at Tikri border as protesting farmers are gathered here despite being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area

  • Nov 28, 2020 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab: Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib on their way to Delhi

    Punjab: Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre's Farm laws

  • Nov 28, 2020 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

  • Nov 28, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border

    A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Farmers at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari

    Delhi: Farmers at the approved protest site -Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari 

  • Nov 28, 2020 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Heavy security deployment at Singhu border

    Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered

