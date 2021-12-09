Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Unions accept Centre's proposal, likely to call off stir today
Live now

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Unions accept Centre's proposal, likely to call off stir today

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has been spearheading the stir since November last year at several Delhi border points, will meet today. The morcha will probably announce to end the stir today

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2021 9:10 IST
Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Unions accept Centre's
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Unions accept Centre's proposal, likely to call off stir today 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has accepted the Centre's draft proposal on the pending issues of the farmers. The morcha, which has been spearheading the stir since November last year at several Delhi border points, will meet on Thursday afternoon to decide the future course of action. The morcha will probably announce to end the stir today. According to reports, the government in its proposal has accepted all the pending demands. Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre had sent a detailed draft to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's five-member committee after factoring in their feedback. The farmers' pending issues include law on Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the year-long protest against the three farm laws, now repealed. 

Latest India News

Live updates :Farmers Protest

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 09, 2021 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Farmers' agitation has reached decisive moment: Yogendra Yadav

    Yogendra Yadav said that Farmers' agitation has reached a decisive moment in the over year-long farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. “We have reached a decisive moment of this historic movement. A ray of hope has emerged at the end of the long tunnel,” Yadav, who is also a member of the SKM, said at Singhu Border.

  • Dec 09, 2021 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Farmers' pending sissues

    The farmers' pending issues include surety on Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the year-long protest.

     

  • Dec 09, 2021 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Farmers likely to call off agitation today

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has said that their agitation will be called off on Thursday. The government has accepted farmers' all the pending demands. 

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News