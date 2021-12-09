Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Unions accept Centre's proposal, likely to call off stir today

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has accepted the Centre's draft proposal on the pending issues of the farmers. The morcha, which has been spearheading the stir since November last year at several Delhi border points, will meet on Thursday afternoon to decide the future course of action. The morcha will probably announce to end the stir today. According to reports, the government in its proposal has accepted all the pending demands. Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre had sent a detailed draft to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's five-member committee after factoring in their feedback. The farmers' pending issues include law on Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the year-long protest against the three farm laws, now repealed.

