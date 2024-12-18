Farmer who attempted suicide over Jagjit Dallewal's deteriorating health at Shambhu border dies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tents of farmers at the Shambhu border a day after their Dilli Chalo march was suspended, in Patiala, Punjab

Farmers protest: A 57-year-old man, who allegedly attempted suicide at the Shambhu border amid farmers' protest has died at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala district of Punjab on Wednesday, farmer leaders said. Ranjodh Singh, a farmer from Ratanheri village in Ludhiana district, on December 14 had consumed some poisonous substance.

As per the reports, Singh took the extreme step as he was distressed by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been sitting on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border since November 26, farmer leaders said. Singh is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. He was part of the ongoing protest at the Shambhu border in support of various demands.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death enters 23rd day

For the past three weeks, Dallewal has been on fast-unto-death to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops, among others.

In the letter on Tuesday, Dallewal wrote that he had been on a hunger strike since November 26 and his fast-unto-death has entered 22nd day on Tuesday. "Your committee was formed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court to restore trust between farmers and governments but you have not made any concrete effort for that till now nor did make any serious effort to negotiate with the central government to fulfill our legitimate demands," he wrote.

"Our delegation met you on November 4, but despite such a serious situation, the committee has not yet found time to come to Khanauri and Shambhu. I am very sad to see that you have become active after so much delay.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

What farmers are demanding?

The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding a farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

