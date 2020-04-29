Faridabad: Out of 46 coronavirus cases, 26 have Tablighi connection; borders completely sealed

Out of the 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Faridabad, 26 have a connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation. These 26 people include those who attended the congregation as well as relatives of such attendees.

As many as 40 people in Faridabad have recovered from the illness while 6 people are currently being treated.

All borders in the Faridabad district have been completely sealed. Travel of government employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad has been prohibited effective immediately. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will be permitted to cross on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today.

Vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods and banking services will be exempted. The Order will remain in effect till 3rd May 2020.

