Families of all those killed in Sambhal violence meet Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi.

Saharanpur MP Imran Masood said that the families of all those killed in Sambhal violence met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi has given full assurance of justice to the visited families. He saved the contact number of the victims and has given his number to them as well.

The meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the Sambhal families followed a week of tense standoffs after Uttar Pradesh authorities denied the Gandhis permission to visit Sambhal.

he Congress party later tweeted about the meeting, stating: "Today Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and MP Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi met the victims of Sambhal. The incident in Sambhal is the ill-effects of BJP's hate politics and it is fatal for a peaceful society. Together we have to defeat this violent and hateful mentality with love and brotherhood. We stand with all the victims and will fight to get them justice."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on December 4 while attempting to travel to Sambhal.

Speaking to reporters at the border, Rahul Gandhi had said, "I am ready to go alone, I am ready to go with the police, but they did not accept that too. They are saying that if we come back in a few days then they will let us go. This is against the rights of the LoP and against the Constitution. We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there, we want to meet the people. My constitutional right is not being given to me. This is the new India, this is the India to end the Constitution. This is the India to end Ambedkar's Constitution. We will keep fighting."

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday conducted raids at 13 places in the violence-hit Sambhal district around Deepasrai and Timardas Sarai areas leading to the recovery of objectionable items, including firearms and narcotics.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that the police achieved success in only three out of the 13 targeted locations. During the raid, they seized several vehicles and issued fines (challans) for 32 vehicles.

According to the police, the objectionable items were recovered from three houses whose owners are Mulla Arshad, Tajaur and Mahwar.

"Today, on the information of the informer, raids were conducted at 13 places in the areas around Deepasrai and Timardas Sarai, out of which the police got success at 3 places. In this, 93 packets of smack were found in the house of a person named Mulla Arshad. A 315-bore pistol was found in the house of a person named Tajaur and a 315-bore pistol and two live cartridges were found in the house of another person Mahwar," SP Bishnoi told ANI.

"Apart from this, challans of about 32 vehicles have been issued, and some vehicles have been seized. These kinds of search operations will be conducted by the police further also," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police reported that they recovered fired cartridge cases marked "Made in USA" from the violence-hit Sambhal district.

Speaking to ANI, SP Bishnoi stated that the police, in collaboration with the municipality, are conducting thorough cleaning and searches of the streets, aiding the collection of evidence.