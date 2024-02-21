Renowned legal luminary Fali S. Nariman dies at 95

The passing of eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman at the age of 95 has been confirmed by his staff. Nariman, a towering figure in India's legal landscape, breathed his last, leaving behind a legacy of legal brilliance and advocacy.
