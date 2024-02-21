Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Renowned legal luminary Fali S. Nariman dies at 95

Fali S. Nariman, renowned for his sharp legal acumen and profound understanding of constitutional law, had a distinguished career spanning decades.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 8:34 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The passing of eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman at the age of 95 has been confirmed by his staff. Nariman, a towering figure in India's legal landscape, breathed his last, leaving behind a legacy of legal brilliance and advocacy. 

 

