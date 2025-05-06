Fake messages flooding WhatsApp groups of different societies: Don't forward, report to police Government warns citizens against fake war-preparedness messages circulating on social media, urging them to trust only official sources and report such content to the police.

New Delhi:

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has announced a mock drill on May 7 to help civilians become more aware and prepared for any emergency. However, in the wake of this announcement, several misleading and fake messages are being circulated on social media, causing confusion and panic among the public.

These deceptive messages falsely claim that people should begin preparing for war-like situations, issuing instructions that appear to come from residential societies or self-proclaimed citizen groups. The government has not issued any such advisory. All official information is communicated only through designated government officials and verified platforms.

Authorities emphasize that citizens should trust only official communication channels and not fall for viral messages shared by individuals on social media.

What to do if you receive such a message

If you receive a message urging you to prepare in specific ways for an emergency, do not believe or act on it. Instead, report it to the police immediately. If the information is genuine, the police will confirm it. If it is fake, action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Viral fake message alert

One such false message is being widely shared among residents of Raj Nagar Extension, which reads:

“Important Notice to All Raj Nagar Extension Residents:

All residents are advised to understand the sensitivity of the current situation and keep some emergency preparations in place. In the event of war with Pakistan, keep in mind that Raj Nagar Extension is very close to Hindon Air Force Base. In such a case, misfired missiles from Pakistan may cause damage here, especially to high-rise buildings—similar to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

While we know our Indian military is powerful, Pakistan also has some missile capabilities that may target Hindon Airport. We must not underestimate the enemy and should not depend entirely on the government. In times of crisis, neighbours and nearby societies are the first to help. Hence, please consider the following suggestions:

Keep tools like shovels, hammers, pans, and spades ready at home or in society.

Ensure thick ropes and water bodies (like swimming pools) are accessible and functional.

Install emergency alarms in all towers to alert residents quickly.

Reserve some space in the basement parking area to use as a shelter during emergencies.

Conduct community meetings to ensure residents know each other and can support one another.

Get insurance for your home and belongings to avoid loss during emergencies.

Check your society’s fire safety systems and keep extinguishers ready.

Ensure staircases in towers are free of obstacles to prevent chaos during evacuation.

Store valuable items (jewellery, cash, important documents) in a bank locker.

Avoid engaging in politics; some parties and people in India sympathise with Pakistan.

By following these precautions, we can stay safe together.”

This message is completely fake. If you receive this message, do not believe it. Even if you receive a similar message, do not trust it. Only rely on information issued by the District Collector or any other authorized government official. Before acting on any message, always verify it with a responsible government authority.