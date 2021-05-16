Explore possibility of Sputnik V procurement: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Explore possibility of Sputnik V procurement: Punjab CM.

Amid continued shortage of Covid vaccine, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to explore the possibility of procurement of Sputnik V for the immunisation of the 18-44 age group.

Addressing the virtual Covid review meeting, he said one lakh doses received initially for the 18-44 category had almost been completely utilized.

Amarinder Singh asked Mahajan to look into Sputnik V as an alternative vaccine for this age group, in which currently the state government is inoculating families of healthcare workers, co-morbid persons and construction labour.

In the next stage, other categories, especially teachers, should be vaccinated to enable reopening of the schools at the earliest, he added.

Referring to the continued shortage of Tocilizumab, Amarinder Singh said he had spoken to the Union Health Minister and hoped for supply of some quantity by Monday.

He asked Health Secretary Hussan Lal to follow up on the issue with the Central government. All efforts should be made to continue to ensure that all other medicines, as well as Covid Fateh kits, are easily available for Covid patients in the state, the Chief Minister stressed.

Lal informed the Chief Minister there was no shortage of Fateh Kits as the department currently has a stock of 24,000 with another 15,000 to be ready by Monday.

