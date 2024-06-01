Exit Polls predict massive win for NDA in Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP leaders react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

As the polling in all the 543 seats of Lok Sabha came to an end today, India TV released its exit poll in collaboration with CNX predicting a massive win for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party with an assured third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Most of the exit polls suggest similar trends with the BJP gaining a clear majority. As per India TV-CNX exit poll, BJP may win 318-338 seats while its coalition NDA may win 371-401 seats.

On the other hand, the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc may win 109-139 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the opposition bloc, Congress may get 52-64 seats.

As per the trends, the BJP is likely to perform better in West Bengal and get more seats than the

BJP leaders' reactions

Amid the optimistic exit polls, leaders of the ruling party have started giving reactions. BJP’s Tamil Nadu state chief K Annamalai said that he is equally delighted as in states like Tamil Nadu, the share of BJP is going up. Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, he said that they ran a north-south campaign and June 4 would be the last day when Congress and its partners would talk about it.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reacted to the exit polls and said that the results from Odisha would be shocking and BJP would get 15-20 seats. He said when the counting starts, it will reach 400 in the country.

Madhya Pradesh’s former CM and candidate from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress and said that they will continue to say something till June 4. He also asserted that NDA will cross 400 when the results will come.

In West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the exit poll predictions and said that BJP will get 400 seats. The BJP’s toll will rise as compared to the toll in the previous election. He also said that the BJP’s tally will be better than that of TMC in these elections.

BJP's Chief Ministers react

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said that it is clear that PM Modi will form the government for the third time. He said, “I pray to God that this govt once again succeeds in taking the country ahead.”

Reacting to the exit polls, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that people have faith in PM Modi and that the BJP will sweep the state by winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP leader and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also reacted to the exit polls and said that the number will increase when counting takes place. Calling BJP’s win a victory of 140 crore people. Dhami said that PM Modi will form the government with massive majority for the third time.

