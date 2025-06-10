Exclusive: India developing variants of Rudram Missile, says DRDO chief | All you need to know The DRDO chief also shed light on other key defence technologies in the pipeline, highlighting DRDO’s commitment to making India self-reliant in advanced weaponry.

New Delhi:

During Operation Sindoor, the combined valour of all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces was on full display. While India successfully targeted and destroyed Pakistani airbases, Pakistan failed to make any significant impact within Indian borders. India secured a decisive victory, and since then, the country has been steadily progressing towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Sameer V Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), shared insights into how India is working to enhance indigenous defence capabilities and outlined several upcoming projects.

Multiple Variants of Rudram in Development

Speaking about the indigenous air-to-surface Rudram missile series, DRDO Chief Kamat said, “Our Rudram-1 missile will be inducted within the next two years. It is a perfect example of a completely self-reliant Indian system, and its induction will significantly boost the country’s strike capability.”

He further revealed that DRDO is actively working on a full series of air-to-ground missiles: NGARM (New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile), Rudram-2, Rudram-3, and Rudram-4. “The range of these missiles will progressively increase. All of them are currently in various stages of development, and we expect their induction within the next three to four years,” he added.

DRDO’s Expanding Arsenal

The DRDO chief also shed light on other key defence technologies in the pipeline, highlighting DRDO’s commitment to making India self-reliant in advanced weaponry. In the next 2-3 years, several cutting-edge systems will be inducted into the Indian armed forces, including, Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Pralay Missile, Rudram Missile Series, Advanced Light Torpedo and Multi-Influence Land Mine.

All these systems are being developed indigenously and represent major strides in India’s journey towards defence self-reliance. With DRDO’s ongoing efforts, India is poised to significantly bolster its military capabilities in the coming years.