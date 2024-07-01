NIA gives consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP on July 5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jailed leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as MP on July 25. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the plea on Tuesday on the interim bail plea of Rashid, who won the Lok Sabha Elections from the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashid, who has been arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, had moved the court seeking interim bail or custody parole to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. A special court here on June 22 had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

The NIA counsel said that the consent is subject to certain conditions, including not interacting with the media.

Who is Engineer Rashid?

Rashid won the Lok Sabha Election in Baramulla as an Independent candidate, beating National Conference leader and former J-K CM Omar Abdullah. Rashid was arrested in connection with a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He was held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Rashid's indulgence in the case came to the fore during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali who was arrested by the NIA in charge of financing terrorist groups and Kashmiri separatists. The names which the NIA included in its chargesheet included Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Terror funding case against Rashid

Engineer Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Baramulla seat and registered a dominating victory over former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Rashid, contesting as an Independent, defeated Abdullah by a margin of 2,04,142 votes. While Rashid garnered 4,72,481 votes, Abdullah was polled 2,68,339 votes. Sajjad Gani Lone ended up as second runner-up with 1,73,239 total votes polled. As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to begin on June 24, the new members will be administered oath by the President. Hence, Rasid too had to come to the parliament to take the oath.

