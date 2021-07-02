Jammu and Kashmir: Jawan martyred, terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday

A jawan was martyred and a terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. The jawan has been identified as Hawaldar Kashirao Banali.

Following information about presence of terrorists in Rajpora area at Hanjin village, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. Three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

