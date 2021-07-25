Employees intensify stir against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Employees and leaders of all trade unions belonging to different political parties participated in the 'padayatra organized from Kurmannapalem Junction to Duvvada against the privatization of the Vizag Steel plant.

Leaders of employees' unions affiliated with all trade unions took out a 'padayatra here on Sunday as they intensified the protest against the Centre's move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Employees and leaders of all trade unions belonging to different political parties participated in the 'padayatra' organised from Kurmannapalem Junction to Duvvada.

They also visited the colonies of the Steel Plant workers. The protestors declared that they will not allow privatisation of the plant which was achieved with the sacrifice of many lives.

Raising slogans against the Central government and holding banners and placards, the protestors marched through the streets.

To further intensify the protest against the privatisation of the public sector undertaking, the employees' unions announced 'Chalo Parliament' programme on August 1 and 2. They declared that their protest will continue till the Centre takes back its decision.

The employees' leaders said they have met leaders of various political parties in New Delhi. A leader claimed that 150 MPs have assured support to them.

Meanwhile, the indefinite relay fast by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee against privatisation entered the 164th day on Sunday at Kurmannapalem.

The Centre this month expedited the privatisation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) decided to hire legal and transaction advisors to prepare a road map for privatisation.

RINL is the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant also known as Vizag Steel Plant.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee chairman D. Adinarayana said despite resistance and opposition from people, the Modi government was going ahead with its privatisation plan.

Porata committee leaders alleged that the BJP government is trying to destroy national assets like PSUs. They warned that they will not let anyone who wants to buy RINL enter Visakhapatnam.

