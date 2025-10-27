Election Commission announces Phase 2 of SIR in 12 states/UTs, including West Bengal and UP, after Bihar Gyanesh Kumar said all Chief Electoral Officers and District Electoral Officers have been directed to meet political parties and brief them on the SIR process by day after tomorrow.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday addressed a press conference and said the second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) will be carried out in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs). Giving further details, CEC Kumar said in the states where the SIR will be conducted, electoral rolls will be frozen at midnight today, and voters will be given unique enumeration forms with all details later.

"The SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said and added that the voters' list cleanup exercise has been concluded in Bihar with the final list with nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that Phase 2 of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is to be carried out in 12 states/UTs, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

List of states where SIR is to be conducted:

West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Rajasthan

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Gujarat

Puducherry

Andaman and Nicobar

Lakshadweep

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), or voter roll revision, will cover 277 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Uttar Pradesh (80), West Bengal (42), Tamil Nadu (39), Madhya Pradesh (29), Gujarat (26), Rajasthan (25), Kerala (20), Chhattisgarh (11), Goa (2), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

These nine states and three Union Territories have 1,843 Assembly segments, with Uttar Pradesh leading the pack with 403 seats, followed by West Bengal (294), Tamil Nadu (234), Madhya Pradesh (230), Rajasthan (200), Gujarat (182), Kerala (140), Chhattisgarh (90), Goa (40) and Puducherry (30).

These states and Union Territories have around 51 crore voters.

Check the full schedule of the SIR

List of documents required for SIR

Any identity card/pension payment order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/PSU.

Any identity card/certificate/document issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

Birth certificate issued by the competent authority.

Passport.

Matriculation/educational certificate issued by recognised boards/universities.

Permanent Residence certificate issued by a competent state authority.

Forest Right Certificate.

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists).

Family Register, prepared by state/local authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate by the government.

For Aadhaar, the Commission's directions issued vide letter No. 2312025-ERS/Vol.ll dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.

"Today we are here regarding the rollout of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision. I extend my greetings to the voters of Bihar and bow before the 7.5 crore voters who took part in a successful SIR. The Commission also met election officials from all 36 states and discussed the process in detail," he said.

Gyanesh Kumar said all Chief Electoral Officers and District Electoral Officers have been directed to meet political parties and brief them on the SIR process by day after tomorrow.

BLOs will visit every household three times

He said the training of polling officials for Phase II of SIR is to begin on Tuesday and added that the BLOs will visit every household three times. "To address the issue of migrated voters, people can now submit their enumeration forms online," he said.

Saying that the first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar with zero appeals, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the political parties have raised the issue of the quality of electoral rolls on several occasions. CEC Gyanesh Kumar added that the ongoing SIR exercise is the 9th since Independence, as the last one happened 21 years ago in 2002-04.