Eighth Indian Navy veteran freed from Qatar prison, father lauds PM Modi's leadership

Captain Saurabh Vashisht, one of the eight imprisoned Indian Navy personnel has been released by Qatar following India's diplomatic efforts. His father has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey his heartfelt thanks and laud his leadership. Vashisht said his heart is overwhelmed with appreciation and reverence, as he praised PM Modi for his support and tireless efforts during one of the most challenging phases of his life, officials noted on Wednesday (April 24).

In the letter to the prime minister, he said, "In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, you emerged as a steadfast beacon of hope and resilience, transcending the realms of politics to embody a guiding force of unparalleled significance." "Your solemn vow that no Indian would be left behind resonated deeply within our spirits, and time and again, you have demonstrated the profound sincerity of that commitment," he added.

Captain Vashisht recalls his time in prison, praises PM Modi

It is pertinent to note that all eight officials were sentenced the capital punishment by Qatar on espionage charges which were later commuted, before their final release in February. Due to India's persistent intervention seven of the eight navy officials returned home immediately after their release. Talking about his time in Qatari prison, Captain Vashisht said that in his solitary confinement, he was sustained by the hope that no stone would be left unturned to ensure his safe release as he observed the PM's major diplomatic engagements such as being the State guest of the US government, Chief Guest of Honour at Bastille's Day parade in France and hosting the G20 summit, in India.

He said, "Witnessing your auspicious inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I felt that our Lord Ram was also blessing us to attain our freedom. I remain eternally indebted to you for restoring our freedom, for the unwavering advocacy you extended to our plight, and for safeguarding the welfare of our families during our protracted separation." Apart from that, officials said that the father of captain Vashisht, Wing Commander Rajinder Kumar Vashisht (Retired) also praised and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the return of his son.

What Captain Saurabh Vashisht's father said about PM Modi?

"In this agonising saga spanning over 18 months, you emerged as our rock, our unwavering pillar of hope. At 86 years of age, I find myself extremely overwhelmed with gratitude for your relentless efforts in bringing my son back from the brink of despair," said retd. Wing Commander. He said in his decades of life, he has traversed through changing times and eras, witnessed myriad leaders, yet none have radiated the "unwavering compassion, foresightedness, and devotion to our nation and its citizens, as you have".

While praising the PM's efforts for safe evacuation of those trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand last year, he added, "Under your leadership, India has blossomed into a beacon of hope, reminiscent of the fabled Ram Rajya."

"The depth of our gratitude knows no bounds for the extraordinary efforts and unwavering determination displayed to ensure that no Indian is left behind. Throughout my son's confinement, I often reiterated the phrase 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai, and today I tell the world with immense pride the truth in these words," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

