Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated following social distancing norms during lockdown | Photos
The country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr marked low-key celebrations amid lockdown situation due to the coronavirus outbreak as people conducted Eid prayers indoors since mosques are closed due to the ongoing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.
The iconic Jama Masjid wore a deserted look on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr as the gates of the historical mosque remained closed amid the nationwide lockdown to cut the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the biggest Muslim festivals marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. It's normally celebrated with the exchange of greetings, hugs, feasting and bonding. As the occasion remained a low key event, take a look at how the nation celebrated it amid lockdown.
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid lockdown in India | PICTURES