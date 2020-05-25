Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated following social distancing norms during lockdown | Photos

Image Source : PTI Illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi.

The country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr marked low-key celebrations amid lockdown situation due to the coronavirus outbreak as people conducted Eid prayers indoors since mosques are closed due to the ongoing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.

The iconic Jama Masjid wore a deserted look on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr as the gates of the historical mosque remained closed amid the nationwide lockdown to cut the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the biggest Muslim festivals marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. It's normally celebrated with the exchange of greetings, hugs, feasting and bonding. As the occasion remained a low key event, take a look at how the nation celebrated it amid lockdown.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid lockdown in India | PICTURES

Image Source : PTI A Muslim man offers Eid-al-Fitr prayers at his home, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ajmer.

Image Source : PTI Boys buy garlands from a shop on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chikmagalur.

Image Source : PTI People shop at a market ahead of Eid-al-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Hyderabad.

Image Source : PTI India on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr amid lockdown. The festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Image Source : PTI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai.

Image Source : PTI A muslim man carries a child as they visit a market to shop on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Minara Masjid wears a deserted look on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai.

Image Source : PTI A policeman clicks selfie with Muslim boys after they offered Eid al-Fitr prayers at historical Khairudeen Jama Masjid during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar.

Image Source : PTI A vendor sells vermicelli on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI People offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at historical Khairudeen Jama Masjid during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar.

Image Source : PTI Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand guard near Jama Musjid on Eid al-Fitr festival, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Muslims visit a market to shop on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI A Muslim family rides a scooter near historic Charminar on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr festival, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Hyderabad.

Image Source : PTI Muslims shop on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Two kids greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at historical Khairudeen Jama Masjid during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar.(PTI Photo) (PTI25-05-2020_000099B) 3

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

