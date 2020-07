Eid Al Adha to be celebrated on August 1: Jamia Masjid's Shahi Imam

Eid Al Adha to be celebrated on August 1: Jamia Masjid's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid announces that Eid Al Adha to be celebrated on August 1, Saturday after the moon was not sighted today.