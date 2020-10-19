ED grills Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam

Image Source : PTI ED grills Farooq Abdullah in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam. According to reports, the agency grilled Farooq in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged irregularities of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association funds when he was the chairman of J&K Cricket Association.

The questioning is taking place at the ED's Srinagar office, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in July 2019, the agency had questioned Farooq in connection with his alleged involvement in the scam.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

The CBI later filed a chargesheet against Abdullah, Khan, Mirza as well as Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh (former accountant of JKCA) for the "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to promote the sport in the state between 2002-11.

The ED said its probe found that JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial years 2005–2006 to 2011–2012 (up to December 2011).

Meanwhile, Farooq's son Omar Abdullah tweeted that the National Conference will respond to the ED summons shortly and termed it as a political vendetta.

"This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence," he tweeted.

