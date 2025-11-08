ED attaches Rs 67 crore worth of properties linked to banned outfit PFI and SDPI The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight immovable properties worth Rs 67.03 crore linked to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political affiliate, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight immovable assets worth Rs 67.03 crore that were allegedly owned and controlled by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). According to the agency, these properties were registered under various trusts and in the name of PFI’s political front, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). This attachment was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following multiple FIRs filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other law enforcement bodies.

Funds raised through hawala and foreign

ED’s investigation revealed that PFI leaders and members conspired to raise funds from both domestic and international sources, particularly from Gulf countries. The money, collected through hawala transactions, donations, and front organisations, was allegedly used to promote violent and extremist activities within India.

The probe also found that SDPI functioned as PFI’s political arm and was financially dependent on it. Secret records recovered by ED show that PFI maintained details of expenses for SDPI’s operations, while funds were collected under the guise of social and relief work.

According to ED, PFI misused the raised funds to train its members in weapon handling and combat techniques under the pretext of “Physical Education classes.” The agency claims these activities were part of a larger plan to create an “Islamic Nation of India”, posing a threat to the country’s unity and secular fabric.

So far, ED has identified Rs 131 crore as proceeds of crime and arrested 28 individuals, including SDPI National President M.K. Faizy. Documents recovered during searches also detail PFI’s property holdings and training camps conducted under fake ownership.

Previous attachments push total to Rs 129 crore

This is not the first such action by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier, assets worth around Rs 62 crore linked to PFI were attached in related cases. With this latest development, the total value of attached properties has now reached Rs 129 crore. The newly attached entities include Green Valley Foundation, Alappuzha Social Cultural & Education Trust, Pandalam Educational and Cultural Trust, among others.