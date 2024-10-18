ED arrests Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (October 18) arrested Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in a money laundering case. Hans was arrested in Patna, while Yadav was detained by the agency in Delhi under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrests were made following fresh raids conducted by the ED on Friday.

ED arrested Hans and Yadav on charges of Bihar's Jal Jeevan Mission scam and corruption. The money laundering case against the two stems from an FIR of the Bihar Police.

ED raids in money laundering case

Last month, ED carried out further searches at the premises of associates and associations linked with whom IAS Sanjeev Hans had financial dealings. Searches were conducted at five locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata between September 10 to September 12.

During the course of search operations, unexplained cash of Rs 87 Lakh, 13 kg Silver bullion worth Rs 11 Lakh (approximately) and 2 kg Gold bullion and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore (approximately) were seized.

In addition to the above, various incriminating evidence (physical/digital) containing details of hawala transactions or banking transactions were also recovered and seized.

Earlier searches were conducted by ED on July 16, 19 and 31 and August 23 at various locations in Patna, Delhi, Pune, Haryana and Punjab, respectively, wherein various incriminating evidences (physical/digital) including gold jewellery and luxury watches amounting to Rs 80 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively were found and seized from the premises of Sanjeev Hans.

