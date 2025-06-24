East Coast Railways launches 'ECoR Yatra' app for Rath Yatra in Puri: Know all about it The app is specially designed to provide comprehensive and real-time information to pilgrims and rail users travelling during the Rath Yatra. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 27, when Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, will be taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple.

Puri:

In order to enhance the travel experience for pilgrims attending the iconic Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday rolled out a dedicated mobile application named 'ECoR Yatra'. Aimed at delivering real-time, reliable, and user-friendly railway services, the Android-based app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. According to an official statement, the app serves as a one-stop digital guide for passengers during the festival. It offers comprehensive information on train schedules, special services, live updates, and passenger amenities to ensure that devotees can navigate their journey with ease and confidence.

The app is specially designed to provide comprehensive and real-time information to pilgrims and rail users travelling during the Rath Yatra, it added. It said the ECoR Yatra App is a one-stop digital solution for passengers to plan their journey, access transport services, and get updates related to railway facilities. The app will provide information on special train schedules, regular train time-table, live train and platform information, lodging and tourist facilities and ticket counters, booking assistance and others, the statement added.

Over 370 healthcare professionals to be deployed for Rath Yatra

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has announced a series of health measures, including the deployment of 378 healthcare professionals and 265 hospital beds to ensure public safety during the annual religious event in Puri. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said elaborate arrangements have been made to handle medical emergencies during the festival, which draws lakhs of devotees each year. Mahaling added that in addition to 378 doctors and para-medical staff, 69 first-aid centres and 74 ambulances will be kept ready for any emergencies.

About Puri Rath Yatra

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is a religious event that is attended by people from across the world. It is an annual nine-day festival during which the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra are taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple and taken to the Gundicha temple, where they stay for a few days before being brought back.

The Rath Yatra takes place in the month of Ashada, beginning on the second day or Dwitiya Tithi during the Shukla Paksha and ending on the tenth day or Dashami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha. This year, the Rath Yatra will begin on June 27, when Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, will be taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple. The gods and goddesses are taken out on chariots, which are made every year. Read on to know some interesting facts about the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

