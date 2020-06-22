Image Source : FILE Earthquake hits Odisha

A moderate-intensity earthquake hit Odisha this afternoon. The quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district, the National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors were felt at 4.40 P.M.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha at 16:40 hours today," the National Centre for Seismology said today.

No immediate casualties or damage was reported in the earthquake.

Earlier today, Mizoram was struck by a powerful earthquake. The 5.3-magnitude quake was felt at 4.10 am with the epicenter in Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border. Cracks appeared in house buildings, roads and other places. The depth of the quake was traced to be about 20 kilometers while the coordinates of the epicentre were 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude). An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude also hit the state on Sunday around 4.10 pm, and another of 4.6 magnitude on June 18. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga of all possible support from the Centre.

