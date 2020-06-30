Earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Earthquake hits Katra in Jammu Kashmir. (Representational image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84 kms east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:56 am on Tuesday (today), National Center for Seismology has informed. So far no reports of any loss of lives or damage have surfaced, however, concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. In the past two months, the frequency of mild earthquakes across the country have witnessed a sharp increase.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 3 mild intensity tremors have been witnessed in the past one month, Earlier on June 16, two mild quakes rocked the Union Territory in one single day. The union territory was rocked by an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter Scale. The tremors were felt at 2:10 pm. National Center for Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 85 km east of Katra in Jammu. The epicentre was located 5-km deep within the ground.

On the same day, a strong earthquake measuring 5.8 struck Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt around 7 am in the morning. The reason behind the quake in Jammu and Kashmir was a stringer one that originated in Tajikistan. The epicentre was 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushmabe. The quake measured 6.8 on the Richter scale and tremors emanating from this were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

