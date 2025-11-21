EAM Jaishankar meets Qatar's top leadership, holds talks on bilateral ties, global issues Jaishankar also called on Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and "reiterated our commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations."

Doha:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met Qatar's top leadership and discussed major aspects of the bilateral relationship including energy and trade, as well as regional and global issues. He met Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and also called on Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Jaishankar reviews key aspects of strategic partnership

"Pleased to meet Qatar's Prime Minister & Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha," Jaishankar said in an X post. He added, "Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership including energy, trade, investment and people to people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments."

As per the updates from the state-run Qatar News Agency, the two counterparts also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar calls for stronger India-Qatar relations

Jaishankar also called on Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and "reiterated our commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations."

"Value his guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities," he said. India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2023-24 was USD 14.08 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.